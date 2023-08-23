 Town of Bolton Notice of Public Hearing Bolton Select Board | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 23, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Notice of Public Hearing Bolton Select Board 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Bolton Select Board will hold a hybrid public hearing at the Bolton Town Office on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 6:00 pm to obtain public feedback regarding proposed amendments to the Bolton Land Use and Development Regulations (BLUDRS). To participate in this meeting virtually, use the following access information:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88949898413?pwd=ampWYUV4cEhHYVRLLzhxVkx6Unh6QT09

Meeting ID: 889 4989 8413

Passcode: 538671

By phone: 1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 889 4989 8413

Passcode: 538671

Statement of purpose: The purpose of the bylaw is to implement the Bolton Town Plan and to carry out the overall goals and vision of that plan. This bylaw also furthers the purposes of the Vermont Planning and Development Act, Title 24 V.S.A Chapter 117 (the Act) to promote the health, safety and general welfare of the inhabitants of Bolton, Vermont.

Geographic areas affected: All properties in the Town of Bolton.

Specific sections to be amended:

Section 1.6 – Severability

Section 2.1 – Zoning Districts and & Zoning Map

Section 2.3 – Application of District Standards

Section 3.6 – Lot, Yard & Setback Requirements

Section 3.7 – Nonconforming Lots

Section 3.11 – Parking, Loading & Service Areas

Section 3.14 – Signs

Section 3.18 – Water Supply & Wastewater Systems

Section 4.6 – Commercial Lodging Facilities (Bed & Breakfast, Lodging Facility)

Section 4.17 – Public Facility or Utility

Section 4.18 – Resort

Section 4.20 – Telecommunications Facility

Article V – Development Review

Article VII – Subdivision Review Standards

Article VIII – Planned Development [PRDs, PUDs]

Section 9.1 – Permits and Approvals

Section 9.2 – Exemptions

Section 9.3 – Zoning Permit

Section 10.2 – Definitions

Article XI – Resort Master Plan

Zoning District Summary Table

Zoning Map

Setback Reduction Table

Copies of the proposed amendments are available for inspection at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (RT 2) Bolton, VT 05676, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, except holidays, and on the Town's website at https://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/selectboard/

The hearings are open to the public. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to the hearing and mailed to: Amy Grover, Town Clerk, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (US Route 2), Bolton, VT 05676, or via email to: [email protected]

