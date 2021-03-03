Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing, March 23, 2021 

The Bolton Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm to obtain public feedback regarding a proposed amendment to the 2017 Town Plan, and proposed amendments to the Bolton Land Use and Development Regulations. To participate in this virtual meeting via computer, please use the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/832957725. To participate in this virtual meeting via telephone, please call +1 (571) 317-3112 and use access code 832-957-725.
Town Plan proposed amendment
The purpose is to amend the Proposed Land Use map by adjusting and expanding the Forest and Conservation Districts, which will improve forest block and wildlife habitat connectivity, and by expanding the Village District, which will provide regulatory relief to property owners on the Bolton Valley Access Road who want to enlarge homes or accessory structures.
Geographic areas affected include properties located near or on the following roads: Stage, Theodore Roosevelt Hwy, Notch, Mountain View Dr, Bear Mountain, Fern Hollow, Green Mountain, Bolton Valley Access, Curtis Ln, Hummingbird Ln, Duxbury, Honey Hollow, and Sharkeyville. Additionally, any property that is undeveloped, that lacks road frontage, or contains the Forest zoning district may be affected by these amendments.
Specific sections to be amended:
Map 12
Land Use and Development Regulations proposed amendments
The purpose of these amendments is to:
1. Improve protections for existing contiguous forest blocks and provide increased connectivity for wildlife habitat, and to provide regulatory relief for property owners on the Bolton Valley Access Rd. who want to expand homes or accessory structures.
2. Improve the protection and review of natural resources identified in the 2017 Bolton Town Plan.
3. Lessen the need for DRB review by allowing administrative approval of dead tree removal within stream buffers.
4. Disallow motor vehicle salvage yards as a conditional use in town.
5. Increase the size and variety of accessory dwelling units as associated with primary dwelling units.
6. Provide increased regulatory guidance to accessory on-farm businesses.
All geographic areas in Bolton will be affected by these amendments.
Specific sections to be amended:
Section 2.3: Application of District Standards
Section 3.4: Equal Treatment of Housing
Section 3.17: Surface Waters and Wetlands
Section 4.2: Accessory Dwelling
Section 4.18: Salvage Yard
Section 4.21: Addition of new section on agricultural businesses
Section 5.2: Application Requirements
Section 5.3: Site Plan Review
Section 5.4: Conditional Use Review
Section 7.2: General Standards
Section 7.3: Protection of Natural and Cultural Resources
Section 8.5: Review Standards
Section 10.2: Definitions
Zoning Map
Copies of the proposed amendments are available for inspection, with an appointment, at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (RT 2) Bolton, VT 05676, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, except holidays, and on the Town's website at http://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/planning-commission/.
The hearings are open to the public. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to the hearing and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (US Route 2), Bolton, VT 05676, or via email to: zoningbolton@gmavt.net.
