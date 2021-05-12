Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The DRB will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, May 27, 2021, starting at 6:30 pm, to consider the following applications:
Application 2021-24-DRB: Applicant: Kyle and Amanda Guyette, Property Owner: (same) – Appealing Zoning Administrator's denial of application #2021-23-ZP to build a 30' x 30' garage at 175 Champ Ln. Applicants are requesting a setback waiver to reduce 35 ft. minimum setbacks for north and east property lines. The property is located in the Rural I District. (Tax Map #15A-4060175).
Application 2021-25-DRB: Applicant: Kyle and Amanda Guyette, Property Owner: (same) – Request a Variance Hearing to build a 30' x 30' garage 17' away from eastern property line. The property is located in the Rural I District at 175 Champ Ln. (Tax Map #15A-4060175).
This will only be a virtual hearing, accessible by computer or phone. To participate by computer (GoToMeeting), use the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/506904749
To participate by phone, call +1 (872) 240-3212. The access code is 506-904-749.
Additional information can be obtained by contact the Zoning Administrator at 802-434-5075 x225, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to May 28 and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676 or via email to: zoningbolton@gmavt.net.
