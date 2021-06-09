Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The DRB will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, June 24, 2021, starting at 6:30 pm, to consider the following applications:
Application 2021-27-DRB: Applicant: Samantha Avant, Property Owner: Samantha Avant and Daniel Jones – Appealing Zoning Administrator's denial of application #2021-26-ZP to build an 8' x 8' & 16' x 16' deck at 3477 Stage Rd. Applicants are requesting a setback waiver to reduce 50 ft. minimum setbacks for side property lines. The property is located in the Rural II District. (Tax Map #11-0033477).
This will only be a virtual hearing, accessible by computer or phone. To participate by computer (GoToMeeting), use the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/179833437
To participate by phone, call +1 (571) 317-3112. The access code is 179-833-437.
Additional information can be obtained by contact the Zoning Administrator at 802-434-5075 x225, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to May 28 and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676 or via email to: zoningbolton@gmavt.net.
