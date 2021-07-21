Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The DRB will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 5th, 2021, starting at 6:30 p.m., to consider the following applications:
Application 2021-33-DRB: Applicant: Lynda DesLauriers, Property Owner: Same – Seeking conditional use approval to build a 20' x 24' garage / addition to existing dwelling on 26 Wentworth Rd. The property is located in the Resort Residential District. (Tax Map # 4-9000026).
Application 2021-34-DRB: Applicant: Larry Stevens, Property Owner: Same – Seeking site plan approval to build a 24' x 24' camp on 0 Mill Brook Rd. The camp will be located in the Rural II District. (Tax Map #2-0060600).
Application 2021-36-DRB: Applicant: Richard Blais, Property Owner: Same – Appealing Zoning Administrator's denial of application #2021-31-ZP to build a 14' x 25' addition to an existing dwelling on 493 Sharkeyville Rd. Applicant is requesting a setback waiver from side and front property boundaries. The property is located in the Rural II District. (Tax Map #14-4160493).
Additional information can be obtained by contact the Zoning Administrator at 802-434-5075 x225, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to August 5th and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676 or via email to: zoningbolton@gmavt.net.
find, follow, fan us: