September 08, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing 

Development Review Board (DRB) at Bolton Town Office and virtually

3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway

Bolton, Vermont 05676

The DRB will hold a hybrid public hearing on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 starting at 6:30pm, to consider the following application:

Application 2021-45-DRB: Applicant: Craig Deyo, Property Owner: Town of Bolton. Seeking site plan approval to build a 12' x 17' shed attached to an existing structure on 3530 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy. The property is located in the Village District. (Tax Map #15-2003530).

To access the meeting by computer or phone, use the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/168482557

To participate by phone, call +1 (646) 749-3122. The access code is 168-482-557.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Zoning Administrator at 802-434-5075 x225, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net. Pursuant to 24 VSA 4464 and 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to make a subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to September 23 and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676 or via email to zoningbolton@gmavt.net.

