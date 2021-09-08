Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Development Review Board (DRB) at Bolton Town Office and virtually
3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway
Bolton, Vermont 05676
The DRB will hold a hybrid public hearing on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 starting at 6:30pm, to consider the following application:
Application 2021-45-DRB: Applicant: Craig Deyo, Property Owner: Town of Bolton. Seeking site plan approval to build a 12' x 17' shed attached to an existing structure on 3530 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy. The property is located in the Village District. (Tax Map #15-2003530).
To access the meeting by computer or phone, use the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/168482557
To participate by phone, call +1 (646) 749-3122. The access code is 168-482-557.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Zoning Administrator at 802-434-5075 x225, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net. Pursuant to 24 VSA 4464 and 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to make a subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to September 23 and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676 or via email to zoningbolton@gmavt.net.
