Town Of Bolton Notice Of Public Hearing 

Development Review Board (DRB) at Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, Vermont 05676
The DRB will hold a hybrid public hearing at the Bolton Town office on Thursday, January 27, 2022, starting at 6:30 pm, to consider the following application:
Application 2022-01-DRB: Applicant & Property Owner: John Ethan Tapper. Seeking final subdivision approval for a two-lot subdivision on 325 Bolton Valley Access Rd. The property is in the Rural I District. (Tax Map #9-0100041).
To access the meeting by computer or phone, use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88255346219?pwd=UXV6eTFaT1JBcDdFY2xLQnlRRFRYQT09
To participate by phone, call +1 646-558-8656. The access code is 217688.
Additional information can be obtained by contact the Zoning Administrator at 802-434-5075 x225, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net . Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to August 5 th and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676 or via email to: zoningbolton@gmavt.net.
