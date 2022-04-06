Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing 

Bolton Planning Commission
3045 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy.
Bolton, Vermont 05676
The Bolton Planning Commission will hold a hybrid public hearing at the Bolton Town Office on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 6:30 pm to obtain public feedback regarding proposed amendments to the 2017 Town Plan. To participate in this meeting via computer, please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89268331185?pwd=L0x0UzArNlAwQjBFRngxY1BINEt5UT09.
To participate in this virtual meeting via telephone, please call +1 646 558 8656, use meeting ID 892 6833 1185 and passcode 403022.
The proposed plan amendments will be:
1.) Incorporating the Bolton Valley Master Plan by reference and updating the proposed land use map (Map #12) to include new land use districts developed in the Bolton Valley Master Plan. The proposed changes to the proposed land use map alters the designation of land near Bolton Valley Resort.
2.)Updating an energy plan that the Bolton Energy Committee created in 2019 with the CCRPC.
3.)Revising language regarding steep and very steep slopes to allow for very limited development on slopes greater than 25%, to create slope setbacks, and to prohibit dwelling units on certain steep slopes.
4.)Making minor changes to the proposed land use map (Map #12) to create more consistent zoning patterns.
Geographic areas affected include properties located near or on the following roads: Bolton Valley Access, Wentworth, Thacher, Duxbury, Sports Club Ln, Ardec Ln, Nature Trail, Bear Run & Gardner Ln.
Specific sections to be amended: Introduction, Chapter 3: Prosperity, Chapter 4: Place, Chapter 5: Implementation, Appendix 1: Maps, Appendix 2: Documents Incorporated by Reference.
Copies of the proposed amendments are available for inspection, with an appointment, at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (RT 2) Bolton, VT 05676, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, except holidays, and on the Town's website at http://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/planning-commission/.
The hearings are open to the public. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to the hearing and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (US Route 2), Bolton, VT 05676, or via email to: zoningbolton@gmavt.net.
