July 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing, July 28, 2022 

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 13, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.

The DRB will hold a hybrid public hearing at the Bolton Town office on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, starting at 6:30 pm, to consider the following applications:

2022-11-DRB Reconsideration; Applicant & Property Owner: Catherine Antley and Gideon Bavly. Seeking a reconsideration of a final subdivision approval for a boundary line adjustment on 739 Mill Brook Rd. The property is in the Forest, Conservation, and Rural II Districts. (Tax Map #2-0060509).

To access the meeting by computer or phone, use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81978758644

To participate by phone, call +1 646 558 8656. The meeting ID is 819 7875 8644.

Additional information can be obtained by contact the Zoning Administrator at 802-434-5075 x225, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to July 28th and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676 or via email to: zoningbolton@gmavt.net.

