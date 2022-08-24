Town of Bolton Planning Commission Public Hearing: September 8, 2022 

Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Bolton Planning Commission will hold a hybrid public hearing at the Bolton Town Office (3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676) on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 6:00 pm. To participate via computer, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84424309519
To participate via telephone, call +1 646 558 8656 and use meeting ID 844 2430 9519.
Statement of purpose: To obtain public feedback regarding proposed amendments to the Bolton Land Use and Development Regulations (BLUDRS). Most of the amendments pertain to the adoption of a resort master plan regulatory framework. The remainder of the amendments are intended to increase the efficacy and clarity of land use regulations in the Town of Bolton.
Geographic areas affected: All properties in the Town of Bolton.
Specific sections to be amended:
Section 1.6 – Severability
Section 2.1 – Zoning Districts and & Zoning Map
Section 2.3 – Application of District Standards
Section 3.1 – Abandoned & Damaged Structures
Section 3.6 – Lot, Yard & Setback Requirements
Section 3.7 – Nonconforming Lots
Section 3.8 – Nonconforming Uses & Structures
Section 3.10 – Outdoor Storage
Section 3.11 – Parking, Loading & Service Areas
Section 3.14 – Signs
Section 3.16 – Steep Slopes
Section 3.17 – Surface Waters & Wetlands
Section 4.4 – Camper (Recreation Vehicle, Temporary Shelter)
Section 4.5 – Campground
Section 4.6 – Commercial Lodging Facilities (Bed & Breakfast, Lodging Facility)
Section 4.18 – Resort
Article V – Development Review
Article VII – Subdivision Review Standards
Article VIII – Planned Development [PRDs, PUDs]
Section 9.1 – Permits and Approvals
Section 9.2 – Exemptions
Section 9.4 – Certificates of Occupancy & Compliance
Section 9.7 – Violations & Enforcement
Section 9.9 – Boundary Line Adjustment
Section 10.2 – Definitions
Article XI – Resort Master Plan
Zoning District Summary Table
Zoning Map
Setback Reduction Table
Copies of the proposed amendments are available for inspection at the Bolton Town Office and on the Town's website at http://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/planning-commission/.
The hearings are open to the public. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to the hearing and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676, or via email to: zoningbolton@gmavt.net.
