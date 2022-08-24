 Town of Bolton Planning Commission Public Hearing: September 8, 2022 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 24, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Planning Commission Public Hearing: September 8, 2022 

Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The Bolton Planning Commission will hold a hybrid public hearing at the Bolton Town Office (3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676) on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 6:00 pm. To participate via computer, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84424309519

To participate via telephone, call +1 646 558 8656 and use meeting ID 844 2430 9519.

Statement of purpose: To obtain public feedback regarding proposed amendments to the Bolton Land Use and Development Regulations (BLUDRS). Most of the amendments pertain to the adoption of a resort master plan regulatory framework. The remainder of the amendments are intended to increase the efficacy and clarity of land use regulations in the Town of Bolton.

Geographic areas affected: All properties in the Town of Bolton.

Specific sections to be amended:

Section 1.6 – Severability

Section 2.1 – Zoning Districts and & Zoning Map

Section 2.3 – Application of District Standards

Section 3.1 – Abandoned & Damaged Structures

Section 3.6 – Lot, Yard & Setback Requirements

Section 3.7 – Nonconforming Lots

Section 3.8 – Nonconforming Uses & Structures

Section 3.10 – Outdoor Storage

Section 3.11 – Parking, Loading & Service Areas

Section 3.14 – Signs

Section 3.16 – Steep Slopes

Section 3.17 – Surface Waters & Wetlands

Section 4.4 – Camper (Recreation Vehicle, Temporary Shelter)

Section 4.5 – Campground

Section 4.6 – Commercial Lodging Facilities (Bed & Breakfast, Lodging Facility)

Section 4.18 – Resort

Article V – Development Review

Article VII – Subdivision Review Standards

Article VIII – Planned Development [PRDs, PUDs]

Section 9.1 – Permits and Approvals

Section 9.2 – Exemptions

Section 9.4 – Certificates of Occupancy & Compliance

Section 9.7 – Violations & Enforcement

Section 9.9 – Boundary Line Adjustment

Section 10.2 – Definitions

Article XI – Resort Master Plan

Zoning District Summary Table

Zoning Map

Setback Reduction Table

Copies of the proposed amendments are available for inspection at the Bolton Town Office and on the Town's website at http://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/planning-commission/.

The hearings are open to the public. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing prior to the hearing and mailed to: Zoning Administrator, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676, or via email to: zoningbolton@gmavt.net.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation