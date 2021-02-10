 Town of Bolton Public Hearing Notice: February 25, 2021 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 10, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Public Hearing Notice: February 25, 2021 

Bolton Development Review Board
Thursday, February 25th, 2021, 6:30 PM

REMOTE MEETING

GoToMeeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/111373477

By phone: +1 (408) 650-3123

Access Code: 111-373-477

1. 2021-08-DRB; 1811 Happy Hollow Rd.; Richard Weston; Conditional Use review of a new 1844 sq. ft. single family dwelling.

2. 2021-09-DRB; 4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd.; Bolton Valley Resort; Conditional Use review of a new maintenance garage.

Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Bolton Town Office at 802-434-5075, Mon. – Thur., from 8 AM – 4 PM. Participation in the DRB proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning Administrator is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at http://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.

