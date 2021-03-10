Town of Bolton Public Hearing Notice: March 25, 2021 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
BOLTON DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD
Thursday, March 25th, 2021, 6:30 PM
REMOTE MEETING
GoToMeeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/411663237
By phone: +1 (872) 240-3212
Access Code: 411-663-237
Application 2021-10-DRB: Applicant: John Choate, Property Owner: (same) – Request Conditional Use approval to build 720 sq. ft. accessory structure at 223 Thatcher Rd. The accessory structure will be developed on slopes between 15 – 25%. The property is located in the Resort Residential District. (Tax Map # 4-0090233).
Application 2021-11-DRB: Applicant: John Choate, Property Owner: (same) – Request Setback Waiver to build 720 sq. ft. accessory structure at 223 Thatcher Rd. Applicant requests a reduction in the 25 ft. minimum setback. The property is located in the Resort Residential District. (Tax Map # 4-0090233).
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Bolton Town Office at 802-434-5075, Mon. – Thur., from 8 AM – 4 PM. Participation in the DRB proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning Administrator is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at http://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
