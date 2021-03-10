 Town of Bolton Public Hearing Notice: March 25, 2021 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 10, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton Public Hearing Notice: March 25, 2021 

BOLTON DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD

Thursday, March 25th, 2021, 6:30 PM

REMOTE MEETING

GoToMeeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/411663237

By phone: +1 (872) 240-3212

Access Code: 411-663-237

Application 2021-10-DRB: Applicant: John Choate, Property Owner: (same) – Request Conditional Use approval to build 720 sq. ft. accessory structure at 223 Thatcher Rd. The accessory structure will be developed on slopes between 15 – 25%. The property is located in the Resort Residential District. (Tax Map # 4-0090233).

Application 2021-11-DRB: Applicant: John Choate, Property Owner: (same) – Request Setback Waiver to build 720 sq. ft. accessory structure at 223 Thatcher Rd. Applicant requests a reduction in the 25 ft. minimum setback. The property is located in the Resort Residential District. (Tax Map # 4-0090233).

Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Bolton Town Office at 802-434-5075, Mon. – Thur., from 8 AM – 4 PM. Participation in the DRB proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning Administrator is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at http://boltonvt.com/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation