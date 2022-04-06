 Town of Bolton, Vermont Notice to vendors Invitation to Bid: Excavator | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 06, 2022

Town of Bolton, Vermont Notice to vendors Invitation to Bid: Excavator 

The Town of Bolton, Vermont requests sealed bids from qualified manufacturers for an Excavator that meets town specifications.

Bids are due by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Bolton Town Office, and will be opened by the Select Board during the regularly scheduled hybrid Select Board meeting on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The bid will be awarded on Monday, April 18, 2022. The full bid notice and attached specifications are available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by contacting the Town Clerk at 802-434-5075 x 222. The Town of Bolton reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part.

