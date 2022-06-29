 Town of Bolton, Vermont: Notice to Vendors Invitation to Bid: Propane for Three Municipal Buildings | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 29, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Town of Bolton, Vermont: Notice to Vendors Invitation to Bid: Propane for Three Municipal Buildings 

Published June 29, 2022

The Town of Bolton, Vermont requests sealed bids from qualified vendors for propane fuel for three municipal buildings, for one and two years. The current town contract expires 10/31/2022. Bids are due by 4 p.m. on July 13, 2022, at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676, and will be opened by the Select Board during a regularly scheduled meeting on July 18, 2022. The bid will be awarded on July 19, 2022. The full bid notice is available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by contacting the Town Clerk at 802-434-5075 x 222. The Town of Bolton reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part.

