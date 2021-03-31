If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Town of Bolton Vermont, requests sealed bids from qualified manufacturers for a Quick Response Rescue Truck that meets town specifications. Bids are due by 4 p.m. on April 15, 2021 at the Bolton Town Office, and will be opened by the Town Clerk, during a regularly scheduled virtual Select Board meeting on April 19, 2021. The bid will be awarded on April 19, 2021. The full bid notice and attached specifications are available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by contacting the Town Clerk at 802-434-5075 x 222. The Town of Bolton reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part.
