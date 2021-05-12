 Town of Bolton, Vermont: Notice to Vendors: Invitation to Bid: Quick Response Rescue Truck | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 12, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Bolton, Vermont: Notice to Vendors: Invitation to Bid: Quick Response Rescue Truck 

The Town of Bolton,Vermont requests sealed bids from qualified manufacturers for a Quick Response Rescue Truck that meets town specifications. Bids are due by 4 p.m. on June 3, 2021 at the Bolton Town Office, and will be opened by the Fire Chief during a regularly scheduled virtual Select Board meeting on June 7, 2021. The bid will be awarded on June 7, 2021. The full bid notice and attached specifications are available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by contacting the Town Clerk at 802-434-5075 x 222. The Town of Bolton reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part.

