Town of Bolton, Vermont Notice to Vendors: Request for Proposal 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Town of Bolton, Vermont is seeking sealed RFPs from qualified vendors related to the feasibility of engineering, project scoping, financing, permitting, utility coordination, installation, annual inspection, display, knowledge transfer, and ongoing maintenance of photovoltaic arrays for the generation and net-metered transmission of electricity. RFPs are due by 4 p.m. on November 15, 2021. The full RFP is available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by contacting the Town Clerk at 802-434-5075 x 222. The Town of Bolton reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part.
find, follow, fan us: