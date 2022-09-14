Town of Bolton: Notice to Vendors 

3045 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy

Waterbury, VT 05676

September 6, 2022

Invitation to Bid: Photocopier Lease

The Town of Bolton, Vermont is soliciting bids from qualified vendors for the municipal lease of

a photocopier that conforms to the included specifications. Interested vendors shall submit

proposals to:

Town of Bolton, Vermont

Attn: Bolton Select Board

3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway

Waterbury, VT 05676

All proposals received by the town will be considered bids. Bidders may submit more than one

bid if desired.

A bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope that is clearly marked "2022 Photocopier Lease

Bid" with the date and time of the bid opening printed plainly on the outside of the envelope.

• Bids are due by 4 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022. Any bid received after that time and date shall not be considered and returned unopened.

• Bids shall be opened on Monday, October 3, 2022, by the Bolton Select Board and reviewed during the regularly scheduled hybrid Select Board meeting.

• The bid will be awarded by Monday, October 17, 2022, by the Bolton Select Board.

• Any bid may be withdrawn in writing prior to the scheduled time for bid opening; however, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the date of bid opening.

• The Select Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids in whole or part, to waive any informalities or irregularities therein, to accept any bid even though it may not be the lowest bid, to call for rebids, to negotiate with any bidder, and to make an award which in its sole and absolute judgment with best serve the town's interests.

• The Select Board also reserves the right to investigate the financial responsibility of any

bidder to determine his or her ability to assure delivery.

Bidders must adhere to the following specifications. Any deviations from minimum

specifications, including any proposed substitutions, must be clearly identified in the bid.

Specifications:

• Provide the brand name, model of copier, and a brochure describing the product (include

the weight, dimensions, warm up time and noise level while in use).

• Clearly define what materials and services are included in the lease.

• Submit names and contact information for at least two (2) governmental or commercial

accounts with similar requirements serviced by your company and the proposed machine

model.

• At the minimum, in addition to basic features, the photocopier needs to:

- Print in both black and white and in color

- Collate, staple, 2 sided, manual and auto feed

- Three paper sizes 8.5" x 11", 8.5" x 14", & 11" x 17"

- Scan

- Fax

• Delivery schedule. The current photocopier lease expires on December 11, 2022.

In submitting a bid, the bidder thereby certifies that the bid is made in good faith, without fraud,

collusion, or connection of any kind with any other bidder for the same work, and that the bidder is competing solely on his/her behalf without connection with or obligation to any undisclosed person or firm.

As an aid in drafting bids proposals, please contact the office to review the current copier capabilities and use patterns.

For more information regarding the bid process please contact:

Amy Grover, Bolton Town Clerk

802-434-5075

clerkbolton@gmavt.net