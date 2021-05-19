Town of Bolton: Seeking Bids 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Town of Bolton, Vermont is seeking bids from qualified excavating contractors on a per hour/per machine basis for ditching, maintenance, and/or repair work, to be completed in FY 2021-2022. Please contact the Bolton Highway Superintendent, Craig Deyo, for more information at (802) 434-3930. Bids are due by 4 p.m. on June 7, 2021, at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT 05676.
