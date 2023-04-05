Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton, Vermont is seeking bids from qualified paving contractors for reclaiming and the placement of approximately 2,800 tons of asphalt at one location, and pending grant approval, cold planing and placement of approximately 1,600 tons of asphalt at a second location. A request for bid document is available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by calling the Bolton Town Office (802) 434-5075. Bids are due by April 17, 2023, at 3 p.m.
The Town of Bolton, Vermont is seeking bids from qualified excavating contractors on a per hour/per machine basis for maintenance and repair work, to be completed in FY 2023/2024. Contact the Bolton Road commissioner Jacob Johnson for more information at 802-279-1885. Bids are due by April 17, 2023, at 3 p.m.
