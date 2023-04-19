If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton, Vermont, is requesting proposals from qualified engineering firms for engineering services to stabilize of areas of erosion and slope failure, including the areas above and below the slope failure, along Gleason Brook in Bolton in the vicinity of Boulder Wood Lane, a private road. The request for proposal document is available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by calling the Bolton Town Office (802) 434-5075. The bid deadline is 3 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023.
