 Town of Bolton | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 19, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Town of Bolton 

Published April 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton, Vermont, is requesting proposals from qualified engineering firms for engineering services to stabilize of areas of erosion and slope failure, including the areas above and below the slope failure, along Gleason Brook in Bolton in the vicinity of Boulder Wood Lane, a private road. The request for proposal document is available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by calling the Bolton Town Office (802) 434-5075. The bid deadline is 3 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation