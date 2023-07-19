 Town of Bolton | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 19, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Town of Bolton 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton, Vermont is seeking bids from:

1. Qualified contractors for the replacement of the Bolton Town Highway Garage standing seam metal roof; and

2. Qualified vendors for the municipal purchase and installation of heat pump/s with dueling heating/cooling properties in a portion of the Bolton Fire Station. Request for bid documents are available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by calling the Bolton Town Office (802) 434-5075. Bids are due by Monday, August 14, 2023 at 4 p.m.

