TOWN OF BOLTON'S COMBINED NOTICE OF TAX SALE 

The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders, mortgagees and all persons interested in the purchase of land in the Town of Bolton, County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2020-2021 and prior fiscal years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands and/or premises situated in the Town of Bolton:
Property No. 1:
Intentionally Left Blank.
Property No. 2:
Property commonly known and numbered as 2876 Duxbury Road, owned by Ellen M. May and George E. May, Jr., as joint tenants with the right of survivorship, conveyed to them by Quit Claim Deed of Ellen M. May, dated July 17, 2003, and of record in Book 60 at Pages 980-982 of the Town of Bolton Land Records.
Said lands and/or premises will be sold at a public auction at the Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (U.S. Route 2), Bolton, Vermont, on Tuesday the 9th day of November 2021, at One o'clock in the afternoon (1:00 p.m.), to discharge such taxes with costs, unless the same are previously paid. Information regarding the amount of taxes due may be obtained at the offices of Robert E. Fletcher, Esq., Stitzel, Page & Fletcher, P.C., P.O. Box 1507, Burlington, Vermont 05402-1507, (802) 660-2555.
DATED at Bolton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, this 7th day of September 2021.
/s/ Amy Grover
Amy Grover, Delinquent Tax Collector
Town of Bolton
