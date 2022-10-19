Town of Bolton's Combined Notice of Tax Sale 

Published October 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders, mortgagees and all persons interested in the purchase of land in the Town of Bolton, County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2021-2022 and prior fiscal years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands and/or premises situated in the Town of Bolton:
Property No. 1:
Intentionally Left Blank.
Property No. 2:
Property commonly known and numbered as 97 West Street, being a 1997 Redman make, Flamingo model, 14'x70' mobile home with serial number 12232313, owned by Milagro P. Hemenway, conveyed to him by Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale of Barbara Stanley, dated April 8, 2019, and of record in Book 96 at Pages 160-161 of the Town of Bolton Land Records.
Property No. 3:
Property commonly known and numbered as 363 Sharkeyville Road, being 1 acre, more or less, owned by Lawrence N. Moran, conveyed to him by Warranty Deed of Richard R. Bosley, Sr., dated August 31, 2001, and of record in Book 55 at Pages 407-409 of the Town of Bolton Land Records.
Property No. 4:
Property commonly known and numbered as 157 East Street, being a 1982 Fleetwood make, Zimmer model, 14'x70' mobile home with serial number P19330, owned by Christopher H. Sartelle, Sr., conveyed to him by Vermont Mobile Home Uniform Bill of Sale of Albert K. Butkus, dated June 17, 2008, and of record in Book 76 at Page 578 of the Town of Bolton Land Records. Said lands and/or premises will be sold at a public auction at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (U.S. Route 2), Bolton, Vermont, on Thursday the 17th day of November 2022, at Ten o'clock in the morning (10:00 a.m.), to discharge such taxes with costs, unless the same are previously paid. Information regarding the amount of taxes due may be obtained at the offices of Stitzel, Page & Fletcher, P.C., P.O. Box 1507, Burlington, Vermont 05402-1507, (802) 6602555.
DATED at Bolton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, this 3rd day of October 2022.
/s/ Amy Grover
Amy Grover, Delinquent Tax Collector
Town of Bolton, Vermont
