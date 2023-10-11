Town of Bolton's Combined Notice of Tax Sale 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders, mortgagees and all persons interested in the purchase of land in the Town of Bolton, County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2022-2023 and prior fiscal years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands and/or premises situated in the Town of Bolton:
Property commonly known and numbered as 81 Gardiner Lane, being 0.7 acres, more or less, together with buildings thereon, owned by Garrett Mernick, conveyed to him by Warranty Deed of Randy Couch, Sr. and Misty Couch, dated November 10, 2020, and of record in Book 99 at Pages 698-699 of the Town of Bolton Land Records.
Property commonly known and numbered as 363 Sharkeyville Road, being 1 acre, more or less, owned by Lawrence N. Moran (deceased), conveyed to him by Warranty Deed of Richard R. Bosley, Sr., dated August 31, 2001, and of record in Book 55 at Pages 407-409 of the Town of Bolton Land Records.
Said lands and/or premises will be sold at a public auction at the Bolton Town Office, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (U.S. Route 2), Bolton, Vermont, on Thursday the 9th day of November 2023, at One o'clock in the afternoon (1:00 p.m.), to discharge such taxes with costs, unless the same are previously paid. Information regarding the amount of taxes due may be obtained at the offices of Stitzel, Page & Fletcher, P.C., P.O. Box 1507, Burlington, Vermont 05402-1507, (802) 660-2555.
DATED at Bolton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, this 25h day of September 2023.
/s/ Amy Grover
Amy Grover, Delinquent Tax Collector
Town of Bolton, Vermont
