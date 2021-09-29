 Town of Bristol Request for Proposals: Munsill Avenue New Sidewalk Scoping Study | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 29, 2021 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Town of Bristol Request for Proposals: Munsill Avenue New Sidewalk Scoping Study 

The Town of Bristol is seeking proposals from qualified professionals to plan for and identify issues with construction of a new sidewalk on Munsill Avenue between West and Pine Streets in Bristol village. Funded in part through a VTrans Bicycle and Pedestrian Program grant, the study will address the feasibility of constructing a sidewalk, environmental concerns, conflicts, potential alternative alignments, potential costs, and steps toward implementation. A detailed RFP can be found on Bristol's Web site at: http://bristolvt.org/. Proposals will be accepted until 12:00pm, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 by e-mail to townadmin@bristolvt.org with "Munsill Ave. Scoping Study " in the subject line or by mail or hand delivery to Town of Bristol, 1 South Street, P.O. Box 249, Bristol, VT 05443.

Questions? Contact Town Administrator Valerie Capels at (802) 453-2410 or townadmin@bristolvt.org.

The Town of Bristol is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, gender, or familial status.

