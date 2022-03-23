 Town of Colchester Board of Sewer Commissioners Notice of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 23, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Colchester Board of Sewer Commissioners Notice of Public Hearing 

Pursuant to Title 24 Vermont Statutes Annotated (V.S.A.), Chapters 59, 61 and 101; and 24 APPENDIX (V.S.A.) § 113-103, the Colchester Board of Sewer Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM to hear public comment on the following FY23 Stormwater & Wastewater Budget items:

Wastewater items:

•The Draft Fiscal Year 2023 Wastewater Budget in the amount of $1,672,540

• User Rates of $0.00564/gallon, Capacity Rates of $1.39855/gal.

Stormwater items:

•The Draft Fiscal Year 2023 Stormwater Budget in the amount of $1,020,350

• An Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) value of $55.00/year

If you have any questions please contact the Public Works Department at 802-264-5620.

