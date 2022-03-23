Town of Colchester Board of Sewer Commissioners Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to Title 24 Vermont Statutes Annotated (V.S.A.), Chapters 59, 61 and 101; and 24 APPENDIX (V.S.A.) § 113-103, the Colchester Board of Sewer Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM to hear public comment on the following FY23 Stormwater & Wastewater Budget items:
Wastewater items:
•The Draft Fiscal Year 2023 Wastewater Budget in the amount of $1,672,540
• User Rates of $0.00564/gallon, Capacity Rates of $1.39855/gal.
Stormwater items:
•The Draft Fiscal Year 2023 Stormwater Budget in the amount of $1,020,350
• An Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) value of $55.00/year
If you have any questions please contact the Public Works Department at 802-264-5620.
