April 05, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Town of Colchester
Board of Sewer Commissioners
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING 

Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to Title 24 Vermont Statutes Annotated (V.S.A.), Chapters 59, 61 and 101; and 24 APPENDIX (V.S.A.) § 113-103, the Colchester Board of Sewer Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM to hear public comment on the following FY24 Stormwater and Wastewater Budget items:

•The Draft Fiscal Year 2024 Stormwater Budget in the amountof $1,069,405 and the equivalent residential unit (ERU) value of$58.00 per year; and

•The Draft Fiscal Year 2024 Wastewater Budget in the amountof $1,759,985; the usage rate of $.00669 per gallon, and thecapacity rate of $1.39294 per gallon.

If you have any questions regarding either of these proposed FY24 Budgets, please contact Bryan Osborne, Public Works Director at 802-264-5620 or [email protected]. For publication on April 5, 2023.

