Town Of Colchester Planning Commission Public Hearing 

Published August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Colchester Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 20, at 7 P.M. at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, for the purpose of considering amendments of the Colchester Development Regulations. The proposed amendments are as follows:
a. Create new residential zoning districts Lakeshore 3 (LS3) and Lakeshore 4 (LS4). [Chapters 3.06 & 3.07, Table A-1, Table A-2]
b. Reorganization of statutory references to Municipal Plan, Permitted Uses and Conditional uses to reduce redundancy [1.07 and throughout];
c. Updates to process for zone change requests [2.03D];
d. Minor substantive adjustments re: dimensional standards of accessory structures, including height and placement. [2.09 and Table A-2];
e. Minor changes to language related to accessory dwelling units [2.09B and definitions, 12.02];
f. Clarify how heights of fences are measured [2.10B]
g. Changes to non-conforming use status to provide for limited extension [2.12];
h. Explicitly connect wastewater requirements of Ch 4 Code of Ordinances to the Development Regulations [2.15]
i. Update reference to Building Code subsection to reflect changes in Ch. 4 of the Code of Ordinances [2.17];
j. Clarify that the Severance Corners Form Based District is the General Development 3 (GD3) District [4.03];
k. Updates to Water Protection District to include exemptions permitted under state statute for stormwater management systems [7.04C];
l. Include regulations related to electric vehicle charging stations [10.01 C (7-9)];
m. Extend expiration period for major subdivisions and clarify rights associated with 24 VSA 4463 for subdivision plats [9.04H]
n. Updates related to bicycle parking [10.01K];
o. Updates to commercial vehicle definitions and parking standards [10.01M];
p. Updates to Photovoltaic Systems (solar collectors) [10.08];
Updates related to non net-metered Photovoltaic systems re: height and screening requirements of ground-mounted systems [10.08B3];
r. Updates to fence and setback requirements for Wind-Turbines [10.09];
s. Clarifications related to requirements for water and wastewater permits [11.03B];
t. Extend expiration period for zoning, sign, water, and wastewater permits [11.04 &11.05]
u. Amend definition of "Inn" [Ch.12];
v. Amend definition of "Excavation" [Ch. 12];
w. Various, non-substantive grammatical and organizational adjustments [text and Table A-1];
x. Zoning Map; includes changes to R2, creation of LS3 and LS4 districts.
These are a summary of the proposed changes. Copies of the adopted and proposed regulations can be found at the Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road and may also be reviewed online at http://www.colchestervt.gov.
COLCHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION
