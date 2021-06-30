Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to Title 24 Appendix VSA, Chapter 113, Sec. 105(a)(b), the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 27th at 6:40 PM at the Colchester Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont in the third floor Outer Bay Conference Room. Residents are welcome to attend in person or, or alternatively, send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Citizens to be Heard-Building Code" in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
A summary of the proposed amendments to Chapter Four of the Colchester Code of Ordinance Building Code and Building Code Construction Ordinance is as follows: rectifying language following two prior sets of changes; adding requirements for Emergency Access Boxes to certain existing and new structures, and adding requirements for solar systems on single family homes that protect both property and first responders.
A complete set of the changes and a memo explaining the rationale for the proposal is available at: https://clerkshq.com/Content/Colchester-vt/council/2021/jul13_21ph.htm
If you have questions regarding these amendments, contact the Colchester Town Manager's Office at 264.5509.
For publication no later than July 13th, 2021 (15 days prior to Public Hearing)
find, follow, fan us: