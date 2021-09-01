Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 059, Sec. 1972(c), Section 103 through 109 of the Town of Colchester Charter, and Section 1-4 of the Colchester Code of Ordinances, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 at 6:30 PM for public comment on amendments to the Colchester Code of Ordinances, Chapter 12. Traffic:
South Bay Circle:
- Placement of a Stop sign at the westbound approach to the intersection of South Bay Circle at South Bay Circle.
The meeting is currently scheduled to take place at the Town of Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the third floor. Alternatively, you can email comments to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Citizens to be Heard - South Bay Circle Stop Sign Public Hearing" in the Subject and include your name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting. You may watch the Selectboard meeting on live stream TV: http://lcatv.org/live stream-2. If an in-person meeting is not feasible, the Town will provide information for participating in a virtual meeting on the Selectboard webpage:
https://www.colchestervt.gov/401/Selectboard
If you have questions regarding these amendments, contact the Colchester Department of Public Works at 264.5620.
