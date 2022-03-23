Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 059, Sec. 1972(c), Section 103 through 109 of the Town of Colchester Charter, and Section 1-4 of the Colchester Code of Ordinances, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM for public comment on amendments to the Colchester Code of Ordinances: Chapter 8, Onsite Wastewater and Potable Water Supply Regulations, and Chapter 12, Traffic:
Chapter 8:
- Move appeal authority for decisions by the Wastewater Official to the PublicWorks Director——Clarify what exemptions under the state rules Colchester recognizes within our Delegated Wastewater Program
- Update application procedures
- Housekeeping edits to update references to other documents and fix typos.
Chapter 12:
- East Lakeshore Drive: Reducing the speed limit from 30 mph to 25mph.
The meeting is currently scheduled to take place at the Town of Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the third floor. Alternatively, you can email comments to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Proposed Edits to Chapter 8/12" in the Subject and include your name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting. You may watch the Selectboard meeting on live stream TV: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
If you have questions regarding these amendments, contact the Colchester Department of Public Works at 264.5620.
