Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 059, Sec. 1972(c), Section 103 through 109 of the Town of Colchester Charter, and Section 1-4 of the Colchester Code of Ordinances, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM for public comment regarding the following proposed amendments to the Colchester Code of Ordinances, Chapter 9, Article III:
- Delete "or on multipurpose paths" under section 9-52 (a) so it is clear that dogs must be on leash on all recreation paths
- Add Section 9-52 (a) 1) "On multipurpose paths and sidewalks, all dogs must be leashed on a maximum six-foot leash."
- Add "pedestrians" to section 9-46 as this section provides requirements for pedestrians.
- Add "in Parks and on Recreation Paths" to Section 9-52 to be clear this applies to pets in multiple locations in Colchester.
- Add to section 9-31 Definitions: Recreation Path - any trail, path or sidewalk in the Town of Colchester on Town owned Land or Town or State of Vermont Right of Way, made of gravel, dirt, pavement or concrete.
The complete set of documents for the proposed amendments can be found here: https://bit.ly/3PCaKmf. The meeting is currently scheduled to take place at the Town of Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the third floor. Alternatively, you can email a note, up to 1,000 words, to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Proposed Edits to Chapter 9" in the Subject and include your name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting. You may watch the Selectboard meeting on live stream TV: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
If you have questions regarding these amendments, please contact the Colchester Department of Parks & Recreation at 802-264-5640.
