Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

Published September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 059, Sec. 1972(c), Section 103 through 109 of the Town of Colchester Charter, and Section 1-4 of the Colchester Code of Ordinances, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM for public comment on amendments to the Colchester Code of Ordinances, Chapter 12. Traffic:
Lamoille Bluff:
- Placement of a Stop Sign at the intersection of Lamoille Bluff at North Harbor Road.
The meeting is currently scheduled to take place at the Town of Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the third floor. Residents are welcome to attend the meeting or alternatively send a note, up to 1,000 words, to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Citizens to be Heard – Lamoille Bluff Stop Sign Public Hearing" in the Subject and their name and address in the body of the email. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting (as the information packet for the current meeting is sent out along with the agenda).
If you have questions regarding these amendments, contact the Colchester Department of Public Works at 264.5620.
For publication no later than September 12, 2022 (15 days prior to Public Hearing).
