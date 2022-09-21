Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 059, Sec. 1972(c), Section 103 through 109 of the Town of Colchester Charter, and Section 1-4 of the Colchester Code of Ordinances, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 6:35 PM for public comment regarding the following proposed amendments to the Colchester Code of Ordinances, Chapter 4:

- Remove the following: (a) A General Electric Company Supra Safe Model 2HS or Model 2HSR shall be installed immediately adjacent to the primary entrance of a building on its exterior.

- Replace with the following: (a) Knox Company box specified by the Colchester Fire Chief or his or her designee and shall be installed at a location specified by the fire chief or designee.

The meeting is currently scheduled to take place at the Town of Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the third floor.

Alternatively, you can email a note, up to 1,000 words, to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Proposed Edits to Chapter 4" in the Subject and include your name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting. You may watch the Selectboard meeting on live stream TV: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2.

If you have questions regarding these amendments, please contact Special Projects Manager, Seth Lasker at 802-264-5601.

For publication no later than September 21, 2022 (15 days prior to Public Hearing).