Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 059, Sec. 1972(c), Section 103 through 109 of the Town of Colchester Charter, and Section 1-4 of the Colchester Code of Ordinances, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM for public comment regarding the following proposed amendments to the Colchester Code of Ordinances, Chapter 8:
- Re-title chapter to be known as the "Colchester On-Site Sewage Disposal Regulations"
- Replace Sec. 8-2 with "Purpose" of new chapter, including the designation of the enforcer of new regulations
- Add definitions for "Health Officer" and "Sewer Ordinance" to Sec. 8-3: Definitions
- Remove "Sec. 8-5: Performance Standards" and outlined purposes and replace with
"Sec. 8-4: Private Wastewater Disposal" and outlined sewer guidance
- Remove "Sec. 8-6: Procedure for application for permit" and outlined procedure and replace with "Sec. 8-5: Health Officer Responsibilities" and outlined responsibilities A complete set of the changes and a memo explaining the rationale for the proposal is available here: https://bit.ly/Chapt8Amendments. The meeting is currently scheduled to take place at the Town of Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the third floor. Alternatively, you can email a note, up to 1,000 words, to
TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Proposed Edits to Chapter 8" in the Subject and include your name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting. You may watch the Selectboard meeting on live stream TV: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
If you have questions regarding these amendments, please contact the Colchester Department of Public Works at 802-264-5620.
