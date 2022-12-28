Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 Appendix VSA, Chapter 113, Sec. 105(a)(b), the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 24 th , 2023 at 6:40 PM at the Colchester Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont in the third floor Outer Bay Conference Room. Residents are welcome to attend in person or, or alternatively, send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Citizens to be Heard-Sewer Ordinance" in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
A summary of the proposed amendments to Chapter Ten of the Colchester Code of Ordinance Sewer is as follows: removal of language associated with the administration of the State Wastewater Program, clarifying language that property owners have a responsibility to maintain and repair their sewer laterals, adding language allowing the Town to enter private property to abate a violation of the ordinance, adding language authorizing the establishment of fees to be charged within specific designated wastewater service areas to make improvements, and updates to the Sewer Service Area Table.
A complete set of the changes and a memo explaining the rationale for the proposal is available here: https://bit.ly/Chapt10Amendments
If you have questions regarding these amendments, contact the Colchester Public Works Department at 264.5620.
