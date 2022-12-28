Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 Appendix VSA, Chapter 113, Sec. 105(a)(b), the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 24 th , 2023 at 6:40 PM at the Colchester Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont in the third floor Outer Bay Conference Room. Residents are welcome to attend in person or, or alternatively, send a note to TownManager@colchestervt.gov with "Citizens to be Heard-Stormwater Ordinance" in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
A summary of the proposed amendments to Chapter Eighteen of the Colchester Code of Ordinance Stormwater is as follows: clarifying stormwater and erosion control inspection requirements, adjusting the threshold for projects subject to stormwater management rules, redefining what stormwater management agreements are and how they are used, adding language consistent with state statute about recovery methods for delinquent stormwater charges up to and including tax sale of the property.
A complete set of the changes and a memo explaining the rationale for the proposal is available here: https://bit.ly/Chapt18Amendments
If you have questions regarding these amendments, contact the Colchester Public Works Department at 264.5620.
