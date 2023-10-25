Town of Colchester Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing 

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 Appendix VSA, Chapter 113, Sec. 105(a)(b), the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 at 6:40 PM at the Colchester Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vermont in the third floor Outer Bay Conference Room. Residents are welcome to attend in person or, or alternatively, send a note to [email protected] with "Citizens to be Heard-Stormwater Ordinance" in the Subject and their name. As with in-person Citizens to be Heard, we ask that you SHARE YOUR ADDRESS. The email will be shared with the entire Selectboard prior to the meeting and included in the information packet at the next meeting.
The amendments to Chapter Eighteen of the Colchester Code of Ordinance Stormwater are proposed to address recent legislation that exempts certain properties from municipal stormwater fees and to eliminate non-roadway "soft" impervious as a billing category for the stormwater program. A complete set of the changes and a memo explaining the rationale for the proposal is available here: https://bit.ly/45sUNFy
If you have questions regarding these amendments, contact the Colchester Public Works Department at 264.5620.
