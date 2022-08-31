TOWN OF COLCHESTER SELECTBOARD: Proposed Conveyance of Real Estate 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Sec. 1061, the Colchester Selectboard hereby notifies the residents of Colchester of the proposed conveyance of real estate of the Town property identified as Parcel #36-016002 located on Windemere Way, to John and Robin Sedivy for the purpose of a possible expansion of a septic system drain field if/when required, as well as additional space.
The real property to be conveyed to John and Robin Sedivy is more particularly described as follows:
Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the Town of Colchester by Warranty Deed of Norman A. Burnett and Margaret Burnett of Essex Junction and L. John Cain of Burlington dated April 7, 1971 and recorded in Book 23, Pages 156-158 of the Town of Colchester Land Records.
Reference is hereby made to aforesaid deed and its record and to all prior deeds and records therein referred to in further aid of this description.
The Selectboard proposes to convey the aforesaid premises to John and Robin Sedivy with the consideration bring: 1) the purchase price of $24,000; and 2) the transfer of any interest and liabilities the Town may have in and to said parcel of land.
Pursuant to 24 V.SA. § 1061, this notice has been posted at three regular posting places in the Town of Colchester and will be published in the Seven Days, a newspaper of general circulation within the Town of Colchester on or before August 31, 2022.
If any persons object to the proposed conveyance of said property:
A petition of protest, signed by five percent of the legally registered voters of the Town of Colchester, must be filed with the Colchester Town Clerk by 4:00 p.m. on September 30, 2022. Upon verification of signatures necessary to meet the protest requirement, the question of the conveyance will then be put before the registered voters of Colchester for vote by Australian Ballot at Town Meeting on March 7, 2023.
The Selectboard will authorize the Town Manager to effectuate the conveyance, unless the Town receives a petition in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a).
For publication on August 31, 2022 (30 days prior to the proposed conveyance).
