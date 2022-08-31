TOWN OF COLCHESTER SELECTBOARD: Proposed Conveyance of Real Estate 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Sec. 1061, the Colchester Selectboard hereby notifies the residents of Colchester of the proposed conveyance of real estate of the Town property identified as Parcel #03-205003 located on Mountain View Drive, to Acabay, Inc. for the purpose of commercial real estate development.
The real property to be conveyed to Acabay, Inc. is more particularly described as follows:
Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the Town of Colchester by Warranty Deed of L&M Partners dated July 9, 1991 and recorded in Book 181, Page 577 of the Town of Colchester Land Records.
Reference is hereby made to aforesaid deed and its record and to all prior deeds and records therein referred to in further aid of this description.
The Selectboard proposes to convey the aforesaid premises to Acabay, Inc. with the consideration bring: 1) the purchase price of $200,000; and 2) the transfer of any interest and liabilities the Town may have in and to said parcel of land.
Pursuant to 24 V.SA. § 1061, this notice has been posted at three regular posting places in the Town of Colchester and will be published in the Seven Days, a newspaper of general circulation within the Town of Colchester on or before August 31, 2022.
If any persons object to the proposed conveyance of said property:
A petition of protest, signed by five percent of the legally registered voters of the Town of Colchester, must be filed with the Colchester Town Clerk by 4:00 p.m. on September 30, 2022. Upon verification of signatures necessary to meet the protest requirement, the question of the conveyance will then be put before the registered voters of Colchester for vote by Australian Ballot at Town Meeting on March 7, 2023.
The Selectboard will authorize the Town Manager to effectuate the conveyance, unless the Town receives a petition in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a).
For publication on August 31, 2022 (30 days prior to the proposed conveyance).
