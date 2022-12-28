Town of Colchester Selectboard Public Notice 

Published December 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Proposed Conveyance of Real Estate
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Sec. 1061, the Colchester Selectboard hereby notifies the residents of Colchester of the proposed conveyance of real estate of the Town property identified as Parcel #22-048003 located at 102 Canyon Estates, to Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity for the purpose of constructing and selling an affordable home in Colchester.
The real property to be conveyed to Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity is more particularly described as follows:
Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the Town of Colchester by Deed of Collector of Delinquent Taxes of Tonya Gabert (Love) with interest of Ditech Financial, LLC, dated January 14, 2021 and recorded in Book 922, Page 114 of the Town of Colchester Land Records.
Reference is hereby made to aforesaid deed and its record and to all prior deeds and records therein referred to in further aid of this description.
The Selectboard proposes to convey the aforesaid premises to Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity with the consideration bring: 1) the purchase price of $80,000; and 2) the transfer of any interest and liabilities the Town may have in and to said parcel of land.
Pursuant to 24 V.SA. § 1061, this notice has been posted at three regular posting places in the Town of Colchester and will be published in the Seven Days, a newspaper of general circulation within the Town of Colchester on or before December 28, 2022.
If any persons object to the proposed conveyance of said property: A petition of protest, signed by five percent of the legally registered voters of the Town of Colchester, must be filed with the Colchester Town Clerk by 4:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023. Upon verification of signatures necessary to meet the protest requirement, the question of the conveyance will then be put before the registered voters of Colchester for vote by Australian Ballot at Town Meeting on March 7, 2023.
The Selectboard will authorize the Town Manager to effectuate the conveyance, unless the Town receives a petition in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a).
For publication on December 28, 2022 (30 days prior to the proposed conveyance).
