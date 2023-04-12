Town of Colchester Selectboard Public Notice 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
Proposed Conveyance of Real Estate
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Sec. 1061, the Colchester Selectboard hereby notifies the residents of Colchester of the proposed conveyance of real estate of the Town property identified as below, to the State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
The real property to be conveyed to the State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is more particularly described as follows:
All and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Town of Colchester by Quitclaim Deed of the State of Vermont dated December 16, 1966 and recorded at Volume 4, Page 82 in the Town of Colchester Land Records and Quit Claim Book 4, Page 82 of the Town of South Hero Land Records.
Reference is hereby made to aforesaid deed and its record and to all prior deeds and records therein referred to in further aid of this description.
The Selectboard proposes to convey the aforesaid premises to the State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation with the consideration bring: 1) the purchase price of $10 or more; and 2) the transfer of any interest and liabilities the Town may have in and to said parcel of land.
Pursuant to 24 V.SA. § 1061, this notice has been posted at three regular posting places in the Town of Colchester and will be published in the Seven Days, a newspaper of general circulation within the Town of Colchester on or before April 12, 2023.
If any persons object to the proposed conveyance of said property:
A petition of protest, signed by five percent of the legally registered voters of the Town of Colchester, must be filed with the Colchester Town Clerk by 4:00 p.m. on May 11, 2023. Upon verification of signatures necessary to meet the protest requirement, the question of the conveyance will then be put before the registered voters of Colchester for vote by Australian Ballot at Town Meeting on March 5, 2024.
The Selectboard will authorize the Town Manager to effectuate the conveyance, unless the Town receives a petition in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1061(a).
For publication on April 12, 2023 (30 days prior to the recording of the proposed conveyance).
