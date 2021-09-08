Town of Colchester Selectboard 

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 6:40 P.M. in the Outer Bay Room on the third floor of the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Rd, for the purpose of considering amendments of the Colchester Development Regulations. The proposed amendments are as follows:
1. Added Section 2.07E(10) exempting small chicken coops from permits.
2. Clarified in Section 2.09A standards for accessory buildings exceeding 50% of principal structure size.
3. Amend Section 2.09B(1)(e) to exclude unenclosed structures from max allowable sq. footage of accessory apartments.
4. Amend Section 6.03F(1) from one foot to two feet.
5. Clarified Section 8.03B to reference 24 V.S.A. Section 4413.
6. Amended Section 9.02 and 9.04 to require parcel ID's on subdivision plans.
7. Clarify Section 9.07D(4) exemption is for all GD Districts and not just GD3.
8. Clarify pavement types in Section 10.01C.
9. Amended Section 10.08B(3) to be 10 ft. max height for solar panel instead of 8 ft.
10. Clarified Section 11.05A expirations to be for tank wastewater permits.
11. Amend Section 12.20 definitions for Congregate Housing, Hospice Care Home, Nursing Care Institution, Mental Health Facility, and Residential Care Home to reference 33 V.S.A Section 7102
12. Amend Section 12.02 to add a definition of Group Quarters and Lowest Horizontal Member. Amend the definition of Dormitory to reflect Group Quarters.
13. Amend Table A-1 to add Group Quarters. Add 4.230 Landscape contractor's yard as conditional use to GD Districts and Lumber contractor's yard (4.210) as a conditional use to GD2. Add 9.210 Warehousing and 9.230 Archival Facility as conditional use to GD2.
14. Rezone parcel id# 64-004002-0000000 IND to R1.
15. Rezone parcel id# 64-005002-0000000 IND to R1
These are a summary of the proposed changes. The Development Regulations can be found at the Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road and may also be reviewed on-line at http://www.colchestervt.gov. The amendments are identified as supplement #43 to the Colchester Development Regulations.
COLCHESTER SELECTBOARD
Publication date
September 08, 2021
