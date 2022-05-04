Town Of Colchester Selectboard 

Conveyance of Surplus Property
Pursuant to the Town of Colchester Surplus Property Policy ("Policy"), the Colchester Selectboard hereby warns the residents of Colchester of Surplus Properties for sale identified as the following parcels:
1) Parcel #36-016002 located on Windemere Way; $13,375
2) Parcel #37-051002 located on Macrae Road; $103,000
3) Parcel #03-205003 located on Mountain View Drive; $200,000
If any persons seek to make a bid on one of the above properties, the offer must: 1) be in writing within a sealed envelope; 2) be signed by the person making the offer; 3) identify the property by Parcel identification Number; 4) state the offer price, which shall, subject to certain exceptions that the town may wish to exercise at its sole discretion, after bids are received, be at or above fair market value as indicated on the Surplus Property List; 5) state the intended use of the property; 6) state whether the person making the offer owns real property adjacent to the subject property and the address of that property; and 7) be on the prescribed Town of Colchester Surplus Property Bid Sheet (https://colchestervt.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7337/Surplus-Property-Bid
Sheet). All bids shall be irrevocable. Bidders whose bids are accepted by the town, shall complete a closing within 60 days of written notice of bid acceptance. The town may reject bids from bidders that aren't able to close within this time period.
Upon notification of bid acceptance, the bidder has 10 working days to provide the town with a cashier's check with 10% of the accepted bid price or a bond with 20% of the accepted bid price, as a deposit. Failure to do so will result in a rejection of the bid.
Bids shall be received at the Colchester Town Hall, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446, c/o Renae Marshall, Deputy Town Manager, no later than 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Monday, July 11.
Pursuant to the Policy, the Town may consider any of the factors on the Bid Sheet when reviewing offers and is not bound to accept the highest bid, or any bid. The Town may, in its discretion, prefer adjoining landowners and Town residents to other bidders. The Town may consider the proposed use of the property in considering an offer, and in such case, may require that the conveyance occur subject to appropriate restrictions.
The Surplus Properties are offered on a "as-is", "where is" basis, with no warranties or representations whatsoever regarding title to or use of the Surplus Property. Any conveyance shall be by Quitclaim Deed. The purchaser shall pay its own fees and costs, any Vermont property transfer tax, and the Town's reasonable attorney fees.
For publication on May 4, 2022 (no less than 60 days prior to the bid submission deadline).
