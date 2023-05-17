Town of Colchester, Vermont Malletts Bay Sewer Project Public Hearing Notice 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Colchester will conduct a public hearing to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, (NEPA), and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Environmental Review procedure. The public hearing will be held on May 22, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the 3 rd floor Outer Bay Room of the Colchester Town Offices, located at 781 Blakely Road in Colchester, Vermont.
