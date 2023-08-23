 Town of Essex Continued Public Hearing from 8/3/23: Conditional Use | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 23, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Continued Public Hearing from 8/3/23: Conditional Use 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Municipal Conference Room 81 Main Street, Essex Jct., VT September 7, 2023-6:00 PM

Glen Goldman & Nina Curtis are proposing a Home Business to allow for agrotourism business to hold small to medium-sized special events located at 21 Saxon Hill Road in the Agricultural-Residential (AR) Zone. Tax Map 8, Parcel 4, Lot 8.

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org for application materials and zoom link or come to the office located at 81 Main Street between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation