Town of Essex Continued Public Hearing from 8/3/23: Conditional Use 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Municipal Conference Room 81 Main Street, Essex Jct., VT September 7, 2023-6:00 PM
Glen Goldman & Nina Curtis are proposing a Home Business to allow for agrotourism business to hold small to medium-sized special events located at 21 Saxon Hill Road in the Agricultural-Residential (AR) Zone. Tax Map 8, Parcel 4, Lot 8.
Visit our website at www.essexvt.org for application materials and zoom link or come to the office located at 81 Main Street between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
