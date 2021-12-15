Town Of Essex Notice Of Public Hearing: Proposed FY2023 Budget December 20, 2021 6:45pm 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
A public hearing on the 2022-2023 municipal budget for the Town of Essex will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 6:45 PM. Visit www.essexvt.org to connect via Microsoft Teams or join via conference call (audio only): 802-377-3784 – Conference ID: 788 679 290#.
The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed budget.
The proposed FY2023 budget of $16,600,169 shows an increase in expenditures of $674,041 or 4.2%, over the current budget. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org.
