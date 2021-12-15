 Town Of Essex Notice Of Public Hearing: Proposed FY2023 Budget December 20, 2021 6:45pm | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 15, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Notice Of Public Hearing: Proposed FY2023 Budget December 20, 2021 6:45pm 

A public hearing on the 2022-2023 municipal budget for the Town of Essex will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 6:45 PM. Visit www.essexvt.org to connect via Microsoft Teams or join via conference call (audio only): 802-377-3784 – Conference ID: 788 679 290#.

The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed budget.

The proposed FY2023 budget of $16,600,169 shows an increase in expenditures of $674,041 or 4.2%, over the current budget. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation