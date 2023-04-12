Town of Essex Notice of Public Hearing 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.
Proposed Fiscal Year 2024 – 2028 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan
The Town of Essex Selectboard hereby gives notice that public hearings on the FY2024 – 2028 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan will be held in person and online via Zoom:
• Monday, April 17, 2023, 6:35 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit public comments on the proposed FY2024 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan, based on a 3-cent capital tax rate.
The proposed FY2024 Capital Plan shows capital tax additions of $483,000, spending of $2,699,570, and an ending balance of $3,040,569. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org.
