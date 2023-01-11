 Town of Essex Notice of Public Hearings: January 17, 2023 6:55 PM and January 30, 2023, 6:55 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Notice of Public Hearings: January 17, 2023 6:55 PM and January 30, 2023, 6:55 PM 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

Proposed Fiscal Year 2024 – 2028 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan

The Town of Essex Selectboard hereby gives notice that public hearings on the FY2024 -2028 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan will be held in person and online via Zoom:

• Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 6:55 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060

• Monday, January 30, 2023, 6:55 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060

The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit public comments on the proposed FY2024 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan.

The proposed FY2024 Capital Plan shows capital tax additions of $322,000, spending of $1,368,170, and an ending balance of $2,874,266. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation