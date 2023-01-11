Town of Essex Notice of Public Hearings: January 17, 2023 6:55 PM and January 30, 2023, 6:55 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Proposed Fiscal Year 2024 – 2028 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan
The Town of Essex Selectboard hereby gives notice that public hearings on the FY2024 -2028 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan will be held in person and online via Zoom:
• Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 6:55 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060
• Monday, January 30, 2023, 6:55 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit public comments on the proposed FY2024 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan.
The proposed FY2024 Capital Plan shows capital tax additions of $322,000, spending of $1,368,170, and an ending balance of $2,874,266. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org.
